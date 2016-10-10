Blivande president? Foto: University of Leicester

Stephen Greenblatt, professor på Harvard och expert på Shakespeare, har i en tankeväckande artikel i New York Times gjort en jämförelse mellan ”Richard III” och samtiden.

Sociopaten kung Richard möjliggörs av medlöpare är hans tes och han delar upp dessa i fem grupper.

First, there are those who trust that everything will continue in a normal way, that promises will be kept, alliances honored and core institutions respected. (De som litar på att inget kommer att förändras.)

Second, there are those who cannot keep in focus that Richard is as bad as he seems to be. (De som inte tror att Richard är så ond som han är.)

Third, there are those who feel frightened or impotent in the face of bullying and the menace of violence. (De som skräms av maktspråket och hotet om våld.)

Fourth, there are those who persuade themselves that they can take advantage of Richard’s rise to power. (De som ser att de kan dra fördel av om Richard kommer till makten.)

Fifth, and perhaps strangest of all, there are those who take vicarious pleasure in the release of pent-up aggression, in the black humor of it all, in the open speaking of the unspeakable. (De som glädjs åt att de som inte borde sägas faktiskt uttalas.)

Alltså, sammanfattar Greenblatt som inte nämnt det namn som alla läsare förstår han åsyftar, det värsta kan hända så gå och rösta.